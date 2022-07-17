Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $12.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $13.59. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $49.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $49.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $50.59 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

CACC opened at $512.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.56. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $439.61 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

