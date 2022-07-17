Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $53,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

