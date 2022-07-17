Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Reduced by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.73. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.