Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 250.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 55,504 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 177.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,282 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

