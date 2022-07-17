Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NOA opened at $10.66 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,559,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.