Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Lowered by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

