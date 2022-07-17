Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Techne Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $344.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.37.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

