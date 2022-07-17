Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.