Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $89,991,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $75,342,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $62,062,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,524,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,661,000 after acquiring an additional 897,824 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

