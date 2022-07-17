Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

