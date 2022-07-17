Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackstone Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 376,431 shares valued at $19,168,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

