Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IDEX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 2.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in IDEX by 5.9% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEX by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEX by 17.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

