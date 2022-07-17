Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lifted by Analyst

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

