Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Reduced by Analyst

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Berry by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

