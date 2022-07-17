Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered by Analyst

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($58.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

