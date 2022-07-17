Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

