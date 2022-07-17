Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Lowered by Analyst

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PK. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.