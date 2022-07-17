Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

