Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 202,922 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 62,212 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

