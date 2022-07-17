Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group cut their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $201.46.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.