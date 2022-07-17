Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of RDWR opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,707,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

