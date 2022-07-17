Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Radware Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of RDWR opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Radware has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
