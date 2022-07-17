RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

