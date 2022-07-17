RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance
RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at RAVE Restaurant Group
Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.