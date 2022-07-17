RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.30. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 131,972 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.