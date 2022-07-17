Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.04.

OrganiGram Price Performance

Institutional Trading of OrganiGram

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.