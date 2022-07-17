Raymond James Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

New Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.