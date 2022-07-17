Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.23 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

