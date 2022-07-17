Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.47

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.47 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.28 ($0.42). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.43), with a volume of 80,072 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.45.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

