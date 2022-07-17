Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

