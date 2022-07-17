Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.48

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $28.80. Renren shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 48,007 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
