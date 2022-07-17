Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.48

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $28.80. Renren shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 48,007 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Renren Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

