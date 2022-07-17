Repsol, S.A. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Repsol from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.50 ($14.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Repsol from €14.50 ($14.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

