Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pola Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Pola Orbis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pola Orbis’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.
