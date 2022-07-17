Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lion Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Lion alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of LIOPF stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. Lion has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.82 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Lion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.