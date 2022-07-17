Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

