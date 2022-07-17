Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DNA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

