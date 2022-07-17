RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %
RFIL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
