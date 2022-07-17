Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

