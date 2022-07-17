Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 598 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 598 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

