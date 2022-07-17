Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $191,000 Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 112,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.70. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,220 shares of company stock worth $5,877,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.