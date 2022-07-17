Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $150,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

APA Stock Up 1.3 %

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

