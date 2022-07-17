Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.0 %

RRX stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

