Robert W. Baird Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $72.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

