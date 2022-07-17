Robert W. Baird Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

