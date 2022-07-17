Robert W. Baird Lowers Graco (NYSE:GGG) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Graco Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

