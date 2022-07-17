Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

