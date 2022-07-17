Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,453 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $148,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 4.2 %

ROKU stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.16.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

