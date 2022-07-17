Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $190.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $155.18 on Thursday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

