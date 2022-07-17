Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.24. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 4,256 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.