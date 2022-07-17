RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $430.57

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 430.57 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.08). RWS shares last traded at GBX 350.40 ($4.17), with a volume of 428,164 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.30) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.21) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.73) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($7.78).

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 429.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,502.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RWS Cuts Dividend

RWS Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. RWS’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.