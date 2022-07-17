Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $70.35. Ryanair shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1,897 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.50 ($19.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.20 ($19.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

