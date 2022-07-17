Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $67.49

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.49, but opened at $70.35. Ryanair shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1,897 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.50 ($19.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.20 ($19.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.
Ryanair Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.