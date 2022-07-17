Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SALM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
