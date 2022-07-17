Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.